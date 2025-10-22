Ian's Eye

Air Force Lt. Col. Dave Gentile, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron aircraft commander, and Air Force Maj. Alex Boykin, 53rd WRS pilot, fly a WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft inside the eye of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 27, 2022. The WC-130J is specially equipped with a weather officer pallet, a dropsonde operator pallet, and a stepped frequency microwave radiometer, allowing it to collect weather event data to send via satellite to forecasters and researchers.