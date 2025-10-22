An official website of the United States Government 
Ian's Eye

Air Force Lt. Col. Dave Gentile, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron aircraft commander, and Air Force Maj. Alex Boykin, 53rd WRS pilot, fly a WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft inside the eye of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 27, 2022. The WC-130J is specially equipped with a weather officer pallet, a dropsonde operator pallet, and a stepped frequency microwave radiometer, allowing it to collect weather event data to send via satellite to forecasters and researchers.

