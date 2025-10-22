Target Practice A soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment engages targets during a combined arms live-fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany, Sept. 23, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is in Europe providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States, European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility while routinely training alongside NATO allies and partners. SHARE: Download: Full Size (4.26 MB) Tags: nato, army, ukraine response Credit: Army Sgt. Luke Michalski VIRIN: 220923-A-CP749-606.JPG Photo Gallery