An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two soldiers observe green smoke targets.

Target Practice

A soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment engages targets during a combined arms live-fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany, Sept. 23, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is in Europe providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States, European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility while routinely training alongside NATO allies and partners.

Photo Gallery