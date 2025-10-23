Aircraft Check

Air Force Airman 1st Class Lynmarie Mateo, assigned to 555th Fighter Generation Squadron, 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, covers an F-16 Fighting Falcon pitot tube during post-flight checks at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom, Aug. 30, 2022. The 31st FW along with other NATO allied and partner air forces are scheduled to participate in Cobra Warrior 2022.