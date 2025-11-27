An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

National Guardsmen lift wood debris at an outdoor site.

Merbok Cleanup

Alaska National Guardsmen assigned to Joint Task Force Bethel clear storm debris from a boardwalk in Newtok, Alaska, Sept. 22, 2022, as part of Operation Merbok Response. About 100 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline.

