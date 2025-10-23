Bradley Fire Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct a combined-arms, live-fire exercise alongside Portuguese Pandur II armored vehicles during Justice Eagle 22 at Smardan Training Area, Romania, Sept. 20, 2022. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.86 MB) Tags: nato, partnerships, european command, army, ukraine response Credit: Army Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley VIRIN: 220920-A-GG328-782.JPG Photo Gallery