An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Tanks move across a grassy field.

Bradley Fire

Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct a combined-arms, live-fire exercise alongside Portuguese Pandur II armored vehicles during Justice Eagle 22 at Smardan Training Area, Romania, Sept. 20, 2022.

Photo Gallery