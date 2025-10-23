Starry Night

The guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius sails through the Baltic Sea, Sept. 4, 2022. The Paul Ignatius is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 and employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.