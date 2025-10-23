Night Raid

In a simulated exercise, personnel flee an occupied village before Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment conduct a raid during Exercise Saber Junction 22 in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 16, 2022. The exercise, which runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 20, assesses soldier readiness in the execution of unified land operations, promoting interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S., allied and partner nations.