Joint Training

An Army paratrooper coordinates with Italian soldiers to occupy a target area during Exercise Saber Junction 22 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 13, 2022. The exercise, which runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 20, assesses soldier readiness in the execution of unified land operations, promoting interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S., allied and partner nations.