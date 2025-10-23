Falcon Leapers

A group of U.S. Army and European paratroopers conduct an airborne jump out of a C-130 aircraft using a variety of parachutes during Exercise Falcon Leap above the Hechtselse Heide Drop Zone, Hechtel-Eksel, Belgium, Sept. 15, 2022. More than 1000 paratroopers from around the world are taking part in NATO's largest technical airborne exercise.