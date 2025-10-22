Mirrored Performance

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, the U.S. Air Force Ceremonial Brass Band, and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as the "Old Guard," Caisson Platoon conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for Air Force Maj. Gen. Cuthbert Pattillo and Lt. Gen. Charles Pattillo in Section 75 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Sept. 14, 2022.