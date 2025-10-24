An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two ships sail in formation.

Formation Sailing

Seen from the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall, the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius, right, sails in formation with a Norwegian navy frigate in the Baltic Sea, Sept. 4, 2022. Gunston Hall, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 and employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

