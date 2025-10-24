Pre-Flight Check

Swedish Marine OR7 Dag Soderberg from the 2nd Swedish Marine Battalion, left, and Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cameron Herrick, assigned to the 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct pre-flight checks on an RQ-20 during unmanned aerial system training during exercise Archipelago Endeavor 22 at Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Sept. 7, 2022. The integrated field training exercise increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between U.S. and Swedish forces.