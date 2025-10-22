Delivering Equipment The 66th Transportation Company, 39th Transportation Battalion transports cargo in support of Ukraine from a location in Germany, Sept. 8, 2022. The 66th Transportation Company’s support, while working with NATO partners, ensured Ukrainian soldiers received the equipment and ammunition designated to them and demonstrates the U.S. commitment to this operation and to NATO partners. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.19 MB) Tags: nato, partnerships, european command, army, ukraine response Credit: Army 1st Lt. Alexander Harrell VIRIN: 220908-A-VS028-001.JPG Photo Gallery