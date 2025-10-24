Humanitarian Aid U.S. military personnel assigned to U. S. Central Command deliver equipment in support of a USAID-led humanitarian mission at Sukkur Airport, Pakistan, Sept. 10, 2022. USAID leads the U.S. government's international development and disaster assistance, such as the catastrophic flooding in Pakistan. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.61 MB) Tags: nato, humanitarian aid, air force, pakistan response Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson VIRIN: 220910-F-SY677-0026.JPG Photo Gallery