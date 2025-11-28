Leader Engagement

Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit share information about tactical vehicles with visitors aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 7, 2022. Representatives were from Canada, Czech Republic, Georgia, Greece, Hungry, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine and the United States. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe’s area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.