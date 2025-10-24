Humanitarian Mission U.S. military personnel assigned to U.S. Central Command deliver critical supplies in support of a USAID-led humanitarian mission at Pakistan Air Base Nur Khan, Pakistan, Sept. 9, 2022. This USAID-led delivery was the first of many to be distributed at several locations throughout the country following catastrophic flooding caused by record monsoons and glacial melt in the north. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.91 MB) Tags: nato, partnerships, humanitarian, european command, air force, pakistan response Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles T. Fultz VIRIN: 220909-F-PI321-0428.JPG Photo Gallery