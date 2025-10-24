Band Tribute Formations of various NATO bands play a tribute to the people of Ukraine during a dress rehearsal of the Lithuania Military Tattoo at Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 26, 2022. The Big Red One Band is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly performing with nine other NATO allies’ bands during a historical, inaugural military tattoo hosted by Lithuanian Armed Forces. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.96 MB) Tags: nato, partnerships, european command, army, ukraine response Credit: Army Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga, Army National Guard VIRIN: 220826-Z-KT633-2139.JPG Photo Gallery