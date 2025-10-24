An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Military bands perform at an outdoor event.

Band Tribute

Formations of various NATO bands play a tribute to the people of Ukraine during a dress rehearsal of the Lithuania Military Tattoo at Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 26, 2022. The Big Red One Band is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly performing with nine other NATO allies’ bands during a historical, inaugural military tattoo hosted by Lithuanian Armed Forces.

Photo Gallery