Clearing a Route

Soldiers assigned to the 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division clear a route with AN/PSS-14 mine detectors during platoon live-fire and route clearance training in Trzebien, Poland, Sept. 1, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe.