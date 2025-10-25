Humanitarian Delivery Air Force Senior Airman Symone Chur Martin pushes a pallet off a C-5M Super Galaxy at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Aug. 26, 2022. More than 90,000 pounds of humanitarian aid was delivered through the Denton Program, which allows private U.S. citizens and organizations to use space available on military cargo planes to transport humanitarian goods to countries in need. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.28 MB) Tags: humanitarian, air force Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Karla Parra VIRIN: 220826-F-DU706-1528.JPG Photo Gallery