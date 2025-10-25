Unloading Equipment

Air Force airmen assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron unload an Army M1A2 Abrams main battle tank off a C-17A Globemaster III aircraft at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 27, 2022. The 816th EAS conducts rapid global mobility operations vital to the multinational coalition efforts dedicated to militarily defeating ISIS.