Airmen assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron load cargo into a U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 23, 2022. The squadron conducts rapid global mobility operations vital to the multinational coalition dedicated to defeating ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Tags: central command, syria, air force Credit: Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Plew VIRIN: 220823-F-QP712-0495.JPG