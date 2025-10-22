Slovakian Silmulation

Slovakian air force fighter jets simulate hostile aircraft for Bravo Battery, 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery, 10th Army Air Missile Defense Command during Bravo Battery's certification tables for their transfer of authority to NATO, Aug. 11, 2022. In April 2022, Bravo Battery deployed to NATO’s Eastern flank in Slovakia after that country transferred their S300 missiles to aid Ukraine.