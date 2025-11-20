An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An athlete uses a low, three-wheeled bike on a roadway.

Warrior Wheels

Army Sgt. 1st Class Brandt Ireland, a member of the U.S. Special Operations Command team, competes in cycling during the 2022 DOD Warrior Games in Orlando, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022. More than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes are competing in 12 adaptive sporting events during the games.

