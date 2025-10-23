Loading Pallets Air Force airmen load pallets of ammunition onto a C-17 Globemaster III bound for Ukraine during a security assistance mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Aug. 9, 2022. The Defense Department is providing Ukraine with critical capabilities to defend against Russian aggression under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. (This photo has been altered to protect operational security.) SHARE: Download: Full Size (5 MB) Tags: air force, ukraine response Credit: Air Force Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee VIRIN: 220809-F-IF976-1014.JPG Photo Gallery