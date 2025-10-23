An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor stows away a line on the flight deck of a ship.

Stow Away

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Bernstein stows away a line on the flight deck during sea and anchor detail as the guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius departs Naval Station Rota, Spain after a brief stop for fuel, Aug. 3, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

Photo Gallery