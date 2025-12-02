An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier holds hands does a folk dance with a group of civilians.

Holding Hands

Army Sgt. Ashley Kernan, who’s assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Band, dances with civilians after performing with the Romanian Navy Band at Tulcea Town Square, Romania, Aug. 8, 2022. Both bands will perform a series of performances leading up to and in celebration of Romania’s Navy Day, Aug. 15, 2022. The 101st Airborne Division Band provides world-class music support in order to build strong, enduring relationships with our partners and allies.

Photo Gallery