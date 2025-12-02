Holding Hands

Army Sgt. Ashley Kernan, who’s assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Band, dances with civilians after performing with the Romanian Navy Band at Tulcea Town Square, Romania, Aug. 8, 2022. Both bands will perform a series of performances leading up to and in celebration of Romania’s Navy Day, Aug. 15, 2022. The 101st Airborne Division Band provides world-class music support in order to build strong, enduring relationships with our partners and allies.