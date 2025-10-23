Preparing Equipment

Service members with the 10th Special Forces Group and members of the Croatian Special Forces from Croatian Special Operations Forces Command prepare equipment for military free fall jumps prior to boarding a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing near Udbina, Croatia, July 21, 2022. The MFF was part of a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET), which included members of the U.S. Air Force’s 352d Special Operations Wing, the U.S. Army’s 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and the Croatian Special Forces. JCET allows U.S. service members to train at the operational and tactical echelon as a combined, joint force with SOF setting the conditions for larger operations.