Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

One soldier looking through binoculars and another soldier looks through the scope of a weapon while conducting sniper training.

Sniper Training

Army Pfc. Kollin Wade and Pfc. Jared Steinhorst, both infantryman assigned to the sniper section, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment "STRIKE FORCE, 2nd Brigade Combat Team "STRIKE", 101st Airborne Division conduct sniper training at Mielec, Poland, Aug. 9, 2022. 101st units will support V Corps mission to reinforce NATO's eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our Nations allies.

