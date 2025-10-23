Leading the Band Army Sgt. Daniel Finch, drum major for the 101st Airborne Division Band, leads the band during a performance with the Romanian navy band in Constanta, Romania, Aug. 13, 2022. The band played in various locations around the country for a community outreach mission during the 120th celebration of Romanian Navy Day. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.78 MB) Tags: nato, partnerships, european command, army, ukraine response Credit: Army Spc. Zachery Blevins VIRIN: 220813-A-HT963-813.JPG Photo Gallery