Loaded Pallets Airmen load pallets of ammunition bound for Ukraine into the cargo hold of a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Aug. 9, 2022. The Defense Department is continuing to provide Ukraine with critical capabilities to defend against Russian aggression under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.71 MB) Tags: nato, partnerships, european command, air force, ukraine response Credit: Air Force Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee VIRIN: 220809-F-IF976-1006.JPG Photo Gallery