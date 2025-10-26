An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A row of soldiers holding flags stands in formation on a field while others look on.

Color Guard

Soldiers assigned to Task Force Gator, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida Army National Guard provide a color guard for the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine transfer of authority ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 8, 2022. More than 140 soldiers assigned to the New York Army National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, collectively known as Task Force Orion, assumed the JMTG-U mission and will ensure the combat effectiveness of Ukrainian military personnel training on systems and equipment issued under the United States’ presidential drawdown authority.

Photo Gallery