Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A helicopter seen through a mist hovers over water during training.

Helicopter Hover

An Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1st Squadron, 214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts overwater training at Tampere, Finland, Aug. 4, 2022. The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade is one of the units supporting the U.S. European Command strategy by demonstrating U.S. commitment to European allies and partners to highlight U.S. capabilities to diverse audiences.

