Simulation Training Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's (Air Assault) headquarters element; the 2nd Brigade Combat Team; and the 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment hoist soldiers with an HH-60G Pave Hawk during a simulated medevac demonstration for a division's uncasing ceremony at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 28, 2022. Tags: nato, partnerships, ukraine response Credit: Army Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson VIRIN: 220728-A-AM449-1011.JPG