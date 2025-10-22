Getting Instruction

Finnish soldiers fire M4A1 Carbines under the supervision of a U.S. soldier assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at Niinisalo, Finland, July 21, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division to work alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, the United States’ forward-deployed corps in Europe.