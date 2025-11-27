Change of Command

Army Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp, the 101st Airborne Division senior enlisted adviser, left, and Army Maj. Gen. J.P. McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, case the unit colors during a ceremony at the division’s headquarters at Fort Campbell, Ky., July 5, 2022. The ceremony officially marks the Screaming Eagles’ deployment to Europe to assure NATO allies and deter Russian aggression in the region.