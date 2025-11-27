Artillery Fire

Army Lt. Col. Tyler Donnell, Senior Fire Support Trainer with the Vampire Team, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, pulls a lanyard to fire munitions from a Panzerhaubitze 2000 155 mm self-propelled howitzer while German soldiers assigned to Artilleriebataillon 131 observe during Exercise Dynamic Front 22 at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 18, 2022. DF22, led by 56th Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa, is the premier U.S.-led NATO integrated firing exercise in the European theater.