An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A group of soldiers stand behind a large artillery weapon and watch as it fires.

Artillery Fire

Army Lt. Col. Tyler Donnell, Senior Fire Support Trainer with the Vampire Team, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, pulls a lanyard to fire munitions from a Panzerhaubitze 2000 155 mm self-propelled howitzer while German soldiers assigned to Artilleriebataillon 131 observe during Exercise Dynamic Front 22 at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 18, 2022. DF22, led by 56th Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa, is the premier U.S.-led NATO integrated firing exercise in the European theater.

Photo Gallery