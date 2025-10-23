Climbing Aboard An Air Force pilot assigned to the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron climbs into a F-16 Fighting Falcon for the deployment’s last enhanced air-policing mission at 86th Air Base in Romania, July 18, 2022. The multinational NATO alliance currently hosts more than 100 combat aircraft on alert in the region, performing 24/7 patrols along the eastern borders. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.82 MB) Tags: nato, air force, ukraine response Credit: Air Force Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb VIRIN: 220718-F-XD880-0022.JPG Photo Gallery