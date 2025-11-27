Deck Check Sailors and Coast Guardsmen check the flight deck for debris aboard the Coast Guard cutter Midgett during Rim of the Pacific in the Pacific Ocean, July 12, 2022. Twenty six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in Rimpac, the world's largest international maritime exercise. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.58 MB) Tags: exercises, coast guard, navy, rimpac 2022 Credit: Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon VIRIN: 220712-G-LB555-1088F.JPG Photo Gallery