A soldier takes a knee in a field while watching other soldiers in the distance attach a weapon to a hovering helicopter by sling.

Elevator Drills

Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division conduct elevator drills during sling load operations with UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilots assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment at Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania. July 18, 2022. 101st Airborne Division units will support V Corps' mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure allies.

