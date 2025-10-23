Elevator Drills

Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division conduct elevator drills during sling load operations with UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilots assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment at Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania. July 18, 2022. 101st Airborne Division units will support V Corps' mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure allies.