Hello Operator

Marine Corps Cpl. Jonathan Wise, a radio operator, sets up multiple communication lines at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, July 15, 2022, during Rim of the Pacific 2022. RIMPAC is the world's largest international maritime exercise, with 26 nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel participating in the 2022 iteration.