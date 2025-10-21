African Lion

Army paratroopers assigned to the Bull Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment fire an M119A3 Howitzer during an exercise with Moroccan troops in the Grier Labouhi Training Area, Morocco, June 25, 2022. The training is part of the annual African Lion exercise, the U.S. Africa Command's largest, joint, training event. It’s hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia.