Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Four ships glide across the sea.

Maneuvering Exercise

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge, front; the Italian navy frigate ITS Alpino; the French navy frigate FS Languedoc, and the Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer USS Cole participate in a maneuvering exercise in the Adriatic Sea, July 6, 2022. The Bainbridge and Cole are on a scheduled deployment in the Naval Forces Europe’s area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

