A large group of service members on the ground stare up at a service member climbing a ladder that extends up the side of a vessel. Other service members watch from a deck above the ladder.

Joint Training

Naval special warfare combatant-craft crewmen assigned to Special Boat Team 12, Naval Special Warfare Group Four discuss hook and climb procedures using a caving ladder with Swedish marines during exercise TYR 22 at the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Center in Souda Bay, Greece, July 13, 2022. TYR 22 is a maritime interdiction exercise that brings together U.S. Marines, Navy special warfare combatant-craft crewmen and Swedish marines to improve U.S. and NATO partner operational capacity, capability and interoperability.

