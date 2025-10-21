Sideboy Salute

Sailors salute India's deputy chief of naval staff, Vice Adm. Sanjay Mahindru, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln in the Pacific Ocean, July 12, 2022, during Rim of the Pacific 2022. RIMPAC is the world’s largest international maritime exercise, with 26 nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel participating.