Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two service members kneel on the ground to examine a weapon, as other soldiers stand in the background.

Manipulating Sights

A soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division explains how to manipulate the sights of an M24 sniper weapon system to a Polish military class cadet during an award ceremony at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, June 2, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among the units assigned to V Corps, the United States’ forward deployed corps in Europe. V Corps works with NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces.

