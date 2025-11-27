Normandy Burial

Soldiers lower the casket of Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. William J. McGowan during a burial ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery, France, July 9, 2022. McGowan was killed in France during World War II. Prior to his identification, McGowan’s name was recorded on the cemetery’s Walls of the Missing which features the inscribed names of approximately 1,600 individuals missing from World War II.