An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two people work on a large electric aircraft on a paved lot.

Futuristic Flyer

Personnel secure batteries to a Hexa aircraft's motors at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., before its first flight at a military airfield, July 6, 2022. The unmanned electric aircraft, piloted via remote control, used 18 motors and propellers to fly for approximately 10 minutes and reach a height of about 50 feet. The Air Force's 413th Flight Test Squadron provided coordination, logistics and support for the Hexa team's developmental ground and flight-testing operations.

Photo Gallery