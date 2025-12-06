Futuristic Flyer

Personnel secure batteries to a Hexa aircraft's motors at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., before its first flight at a military airfield, July 6, 2022. The unmanned electric aircraft, piloted via remote control, used 18 motors and propellers to fly for approximately 10 minutes and reach a height of about 50 feet. The Air Force's 413th Flight Test Squadron provided coordination, logistics and support for the Hexa team's developmental ground and flight-testing operations.