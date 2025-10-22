Joint Training

Soldiers assigned to the 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division stage an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle to begin vehicle and personnel chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear decontamination training with soldiers from the 4th chemical regiment of the Polish army at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, June 10, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among the units assigned to V Corps, the United States’ forward-deployed corps in Europe. V Corps works with NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces.