Band Fans Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Mitchell, a musician, receives flowers from high school students during a band concert in support of Pacific Partnership in Vietnam, June 29, 2022. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.76 MB) Tags: pacific partnership, humanitarian, navy, indo-pacific Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi VIRIN: 220629-N-HI500-1421C.JPG Photo Gallery