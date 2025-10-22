Standing Watch A Marine with the amphibious dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall stands on a beach during exercise BALTOPS 22 in Gotland, Sweden, June 7, 2022. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.23 MB) Tags: nato, marine corps, ukraine support, baltops22 Credit: Rob Kunzig VIRIN: 220607-N-YG116-1003.JPG Photo Gallery